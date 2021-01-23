IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress to elect new president by June
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST

The Congress party will hold its internal polls to elect a new president this June, after the upcoming round of assembly elections, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) announced on Friday after brainstorming for at least three hours on internal polls as well as issues such as the farmers’ agitation and the alleged breach of national security as evident in the WhatsApp chat transcripts of journalist Arnab Goswami.

The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections. CEA also proposed a schedule for the election of 12 members of the new CWC. At the end, the schedule for both the polls were left for the party president to decide.

If the CWC is eventually formed through an election, it will fulfil a key demand of the 23 signatories to an August letter to the Congress leadership, seeking sweeping changes in the party hierarchy. The last such election took place in 1997. CEA will meet again to decide if the new president will have a full term, or will serve the remainder of the current term that runs till December 2022.

The meeting saw some exchanges between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad, two of the signatories to the letter, over the need for an election. Sharma and Azad also wanted the schedule for the election to be decided at the meeting itself. “The Central Election Authority has already given a schedule for conducting election in May , but all CWC members unanimously requested the Congress president that it (party polls) should not affect the election prospects of the Congress party in assembly elections,” said party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, adding that “a little rescheduling will be needed” for the internal polls. Four states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam -- go to the polls in the first half of the year.

While Sharma and Azad stressed on the importance of internal polls, Gehlot said that the need of the hour is to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not internally. Gehlot said he had been in the party since 1973-74 but did not remember a time when there was a poll in CWC. Pointing out that BJP president JP Nadda or its former president Amit Shah were not elected, he said that for years people in the Congress had held party posts through nominations.

Elections to CWC were held in Tirupati and Kolkata in 1993 and 1997 under the presidentship of PV Narsimha Rao and Sitaram Kesari respectively.

Sharma, who spoke much after Gehlot, complained that he was being targeted by Rajasthan CM, at which point Ambika Soni reminded him that no names had been taken. She said that the party president has been entrusted to decide the dates, and that the party constitution should be seen to determine how CWC is to be elected. According to a senior leader, Sharma agreed that the Congress president should finalise the schedule of the elections.

KC Venugopal, general secretary, organisation, later told the media, “As per our constitution, little clarities are needed for whether the elections for Congress president and working committee can be held together or working committee election should be held after the Congress president election.”

Rahul Gandhi spoke towards the end of the meeting. He tried to pacify both sides and said both Gehlot and Sharma had raised important points. Rahul Gandhi maintained that the party elections should be held soon but that the need of the hours is to focus on farmers issues and fight against the BJP-RSS.

According to a senior leader who asked not to be named: “Rahul also said, ‘let’s go through with the elections’, and that comment puts to rest any doubt about the party holding polls.” Several Congress leaders are hopeful that the former party chief Rahul Gandhi will return to the top post in the party polls. In the CWC meeting, Gandhi trained his guns at the RSS, terming it as “poisonous” and spoke on farmer issues.

In her opening speech, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the government has shown “shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultation” with the farmers. She maintained that the new farm laws will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of the minimum support price (MSP) , public procurement and PDS (public distribution system). She also reacted to the WhatsApp transcripts of Goswami’s conversations that seemed to suggest he had prior knowledge of a strike against Pakistan and said “national security [has been] thoroughly compromised” . “Yet the silence from the Government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening. Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed.”

The Congress president hailed the vaccination drive but slammed the government for its handling of Covid. “The government has inflicted untold suffering on the people of our country by the manner in which it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take years for the scars to heal,” she said. Gandhi also touched upon the “grim economic situation” and said that “large parts of the economy like MSME and the informal sector have been decimated with the Government refusing to extend a lifeline.” “When public expenditure has to be carefully prioritised, it is very painful to find huge amounts of money being allocated and spent on initiatives that can only be described as ‘personal vanity projects’,” she said, in an apparent reference to the Central Vista project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress
app
Close
e-paper
“Our preparation has been such that the vaccine is fast reaching every corner of the country,” Modi said.(ANI Photo)
“Our preparation has been such that the vaccine is fast reaching every corner of the country,” Modi said.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:11 AM IST
In an interaction with health workers in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said the vaccines had been launched after completing all scientific processes of trial and testing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm unions stressed that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.(PTI)
The farm unions stressed that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.(PTI)
india news

Talks break down, govt tells unions it won’t accept demand to repeal laws

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The farmers, who have rigidly called for either a repeal of the laws or nothing, on Friday vowed to intensify their agitation — the biggest the Modi government has faced so far, and one that has seen tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana camping on the Capital’s borders for 57 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
Police officers have maintained that no official permission has yet been given to the protesters for the rally since it could create a law and order problem on the Republic Day and trigger traffic chaos.(PTI file photo)
india news

Police proposes route map for tractor rally, farmers to respond today

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Until Friday night, it was not clear if the police had proposed a route inside the national Capital or on the highways connecting Delhi. Senior police officers are holding talks with the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws over their planned tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
While the current claims and counter claims over Bose is geared toward electoral gains, his memory endures because of the many what-ifs associated with him.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot whose legend lives on...

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
MGNREGS, a rural jobs guarantee programme, stipulates that half the employment generated by the scheme be earmarked for women.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Record 3 billion days of work generated but women’s share shrinks

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:19 AM IST
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Jobs Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has this financial year generated 3.11 billion days of work, 460 million days more than last year, according to data by the ministry of rural development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
Mufti also indicated that she had misgivings about the alliance.(PTI File Photo)
india news

BJP is treating J&K like a political laboratory: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 AM IST
She admitted that the alliance between her People’s Democratic Party and the BJP was her father’s idea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
An alumni of BHU, the BSP leader is known for his deep insight into UP politics and JD-U is all set to enter into the political arena in UP in the next assembly elections. (HT FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Sole BSP MLA Md Jama Khan set to join JD(U) in Bihar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:56 AM IST
  • Khan won from the Chainpur Assembly seat on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket in the 2020 assembly elections and is all set to join JD-U soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
The vaccination target for Friday was 3,703 healthcare workers of which 2,308 were vaccinated in 35 sessions. (FILE PHOTO).(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand reports 62% vaccination, more than 10,000 health workers inoculated

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
  • Since January 16, a total of 10,514 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Uttarakhand in 171 sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
india news

Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The decision was taken by the state government during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the CM house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP