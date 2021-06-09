Home / India News / Congress to hold nationwide protest on June 11 against fuel price hike
Image courtesy: HT photos
Image courtesy: HT photos
india news

Congress to hold nationwide protest on June 11 against fuel price hike

  • The epicentre of the protests will be Rajasthan where the petrol price crossed 100-mark in February.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:46 AM IST

The Congress party will stage a nationwide protest on June 11 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. It will hold a symbolic demonstration in front of petrol pumps across the country, news agency ANI reported.

The party workers will also protest against the rising inflation. The epicentre of the protests will be Rajasthan where the petrol price crossed 100-mark in February. "Due to wrong policies of the Centre, inflation has become uncontrollable in the country and the prices of all essential commodities, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, are increasing at an unprecedented rate," Congress president in Rajatasan, Govind Singh Dotasra said.

He also claimed that the price of crude oil in the international market in April 2014 was USD 108 per barrel and the price of petrol in the country was 71 per litre and diesel 57 per litre. But in June 2021, despite the price of crude oil being USD 61 per barrel, the price of petrol is 102.82 per litre and diesel 95.96 per litre, he said.

With brief pauses in between, fuel prices in the country have risen at an alarming rate over the last few months. In the domestic market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased three times in the last one week, starting from June 1 to June 6.

It is to be noted that fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel saw a hike of 25 paise each. After the revision in prices, petrol was selling at 95.56 per litre, while diesel prices touched 86.47 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was set at 101.76 per litre, while diesel price stood at 93.85 per litre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.