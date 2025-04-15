Congress to hold nationwide protest outside ED, central govt offices on April 16

The Congress party has announced that they will hold a nationwide protest against the Centre in front of state headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices and the district level Central government offices on April 16. The Congress Party has condemned the charges made against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders in the National Herald money laundering case(PTI)

The move comes after the ED filed a prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Also Read: ED issues notice to take possession of ₹661 crore assets in Congress-linked National Herald case

The All India Congress Committee's general secretary, KC Venugopal, issued a statement calling all Congress workers, leaders and supporters to protest against the alleged political vendetta being carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the statement, he wrote, “The Indian National Congress unequivocally condemns the latest draconian move by the Modi government's arbitrary and unjust seizure of the assets of National Herald and filing of chargesheet against party leadership. This is not a matter of legal procedure; it is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law.”

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi named in ED chargesheet in National Herald case

The senior Congress leader claimed that the complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court was a “grotesque misuse of power.”

He wrote, “It is a direct assault on the idea of democratic opposition, a crude attempt at political intimidation by the ruling regime who have gone completely berserk. This is nothing but vendetta politics at its worst.”

Venugopal declared that the Congress party would not be silenced and that they would fight for the values of truth, justice and democracy. He called for all Pradesh Congress Committees (state-level party units) to protest tomorrow.

Also Read: Congress reacts to ED charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: 'PM's vendetta'

National Herald money laundering-case

The ED, on April 12, announced that it had taken steps to seize immovable assets worth ₹661 crore linked to a money laundering case involving Congress-owned Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

They also filed a chargesheet on April 9, naming Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused in the case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne reviewed the charge sheet and scheduled the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

The investigation into the National Herald started in 2014 when Subramaniam Swamy filed a complaint alleging that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, among other leaders, had taken control of AJL properties worth more than ₹2,000 crore for just ₹50 lakh.

The ED alleged, "Young Indian and AJL properties were used for the generation of further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations to the tune of ₹18 crore, bogus advance rent to the tune of ₹38 crore, and bogus advertisements of ₹29 crore."

The National Herald is published by AJL, which in turn is owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi together have control of approximately 76 per cent of Young Indian's shares.