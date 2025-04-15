Menu Explore
Congress reacts to ED charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: 'PM's vendetta'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2025 06:31 PM IST

Taking to X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked home minister Amit Shah, saying he has gone "completely berserk".

The Congress on Tuesday reacted angrily to the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, saying the agency's move was "nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation" carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)

Taking to X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also attacked home minister Amit Shah, saying he has gone "completely berserk".

"Seizing the assets of the National Herald is a state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law. Filing chargesheets against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and some others is nothing but the politics of vendetta and intimidation by the PM and the HM gone completely berserk. The INC and its leadership will not be silenced. Satyameva Jayate," he wrote on X.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

The said charge sheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey.

The matter has been listed for arguments on cognizance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002, reported ANI.

The National Herald case is being heard in a Delhi court. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
