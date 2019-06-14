Congress to oppose certain provisions of triple talaq bill in upcoming Parliament session

The Congress on Thursday said it would oppose certain provisions in the fresh triple talaq bill that the government is likely to bring in the upcoming session of Parliament.

“We had raised a number of fundamental issues. Many of the contentious issues the government had agreed upon. So, we had success after a long time,” Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

“A lot of time would have been saved had the government agreed on our points earlier. Now, one or two issues are left; for example financial security for the family on which we will debate and oppose,” he said.

The bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq will be introduced in the budget session, which begins on Monday to replace an ordinance issued in February by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, the previous bill had lapsed.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, had faced objections from the opposition parties, which claimed that jail term for a man for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the fresh bill on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:37 IST