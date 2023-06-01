Congress backs Pride Month after poll-bound Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage

Celebrated as Pride month across the world, June has been dedicated to celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ movement since the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. The Congress on Thursday expressed solidarity with LGBTQIA+ community by tweeting ‘love unites all’ along with the rainbow emoji symbolising the pride flag. The Congress party’s support for LGBTQIA+ rights comes as India awaits a Supreme Court verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriages. People from the LGBT community take part in the Doon Garvotsav pride parade, in Dehradun.(File/ PTI)

The party wrote, “Proud to celebrate and stand for love, equality, and acceptance.”

Notably, the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan had opposed legal validation stating it would be against the ‘public mood’, in response to the union government’s letter seeking state’s views on same-sex marriages. Assam and Andhra Pradesh, too, opposed the idea of ratification of such unions.

Pride in India

The Pride parades, rainbow-coloured flags and people dressed in brightly-coloured clothing have become a global identity to salute the efforts in seeking equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. India held its first Pride Parade in Kolkata in 1999. In 2018, the SC decriminalised homosexuality in a landmark judgement.

However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has rejected the demand for legalisation of same-sex marriage. Terming it an ‘urban elite’ idea that can disrupt the society, the Centre also urged the SC to leave the decision to the Parliament regarding legal validation to same-sex unions.

What’s the update on same-sex hearings

Following a series of petitions filed by 18 LGBTQIA+ couples, seeking legal status of same-sex marriage, the SC reserved its verdict after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The bench, however, did not indicate any tentative time frame for delivering its verdict as the SC will remain shut for the summer vacation till June 30. The judgement is expected only after this break.

If the court rules in favor of the petitioners, India will become the first country in South Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

