Home / India News / Congress backs Pride Month after poll-bound Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage

Congress backs Pride Month after poll-bound Rajasthan opposes same-sex marriage

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 01, 2023 12:44 PM IST

The Congress party’s tweet of support for LGBTQIA+ rights comes as India awaits a Supreme Court verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Celebrated as Pride month across the world, June has been dedicated to celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ movement since the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York. The Congress on Thursday expressed solidarity with LGBTQIA+ community by tweeting ‘love unites all’ along with the rainbow emoji symbolising the pride flag. The Congress party’s support for LGBTQIA+ rights comes as India awaits a Supreme Court verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriages.

People from the LGBT community take part in the Doon Garvotsav pride parade, in Dehradun.(File/ PTI)
People from the LGBT community take part in the Doon Garvotsav pride parade, in Dehradun.(File/ PTI)

The party wrote, “Proud to celebrate and stand for love, equality, and acceptance.”

Notably, the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan had opposed legal validation stating it would be against the ‘public mood’, in response to the union government’s letter seeking state’s views on same-sex marriages. Assam and Andhra Pradesh, too, opposed the idea of ratification of such unions.

Pride in India

The Pride parades, rainbow-coloured flags and people dressed in brightly-coloured clothing have become a global identity to salute the efforts in seeking equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. India held its first Pride Parade in Kolkata in 1999. In 2018, the SC decriminalised homosexuality in a landmark judgement.

Read: ‘Homosexuality a disorder, will rise if same-sex marriage legalised’: RSS body survey

However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has rejected the demand for legalisation of same-sex marriage. Terming it an ‘urban elite’ idea that can disrupt the society, the Centre also urged the SC to leave the decision to the Parliament regarding legal validation to same-sex unions.

What’s the update on same-sex hearings

Following a series of petitions filed by 18 LGBTQIA+ couples, seeking legal status of same-sex marriage, the SC reserved its verdict after a marathon hearing of 10 days. The bench, however, did not indicate any tentative time frame for delivering its verdict as the SC will remain shut for the summer vacation till June 30. The judgement is expected only after this break.

If the court rules in favor of the petitioners, India will become the first country in South Asia to legalise same-sex marriage.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
congress same sex marriage pride parade + 1 more
congress same sex marriage pride parade
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out