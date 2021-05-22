Home / India News / Congress' VD Satheesan elected as new leader of opposition in Kerala
The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 in the recently-held assembly election.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41 in the recently-held assembly election.
india news

Congress' VD Satheesan elected as new leader of opposition in Kerala

  • Satheesan was also part of the Kerala Students Union.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST



Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan was elected as the leader of opposition Kerala on Saturday. The 56-year-old Satheersan is a member of the legislative assembly from Paravur. He will replace Ramesh Chennithala.

The five-time legislator wields enough influence among young cadres of the party and his appointment as the leader comes as Congress is focussing more on brandishing youth power along with the party veterans.

Satheesan was also part of the Kerala Students Union.

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) broke the four-decade-old jinx after the recently held assembly election as it bagged 99 seats out of 140. The Congress-led United Democratic Front won 41, while the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to open its account.

On Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan took oath as the chief minister of Kerala for the second consecutive term. He is heading a 20-member cabinet that includes K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchurani and GR Anil. Chittayam

CPI also nominated new faces as ministers, going by the party's rule of not fielding any ministers for two consecutive terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.