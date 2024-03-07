‘Congress won’t get more than 40 LS seats in upcoming polls': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's prediction

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said that the party will not get more than 30 to 40 seats in the polls. Speaking at the Republic TV Summit on Thursday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he wished Congress seats be reduced to 11 but that would not happen. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

"My wish is that they (Congress) should reduce to 11 (the number of players in the Indian Cricket team) but it would not happen. Congress will not get more than 30 to 40 Lok Sabha seats. They have already become a regional party. After staying in that party for years, I am predicting that in many states there would be a regional Congress, not a national one," Sarma said.

Sarma also said that family politics will cease to exist after the Lok Sabha polls. He said that there will be an emergence of development-based politics. “After the election, you will see a decline in Congress and an end to family politics. No family politics will survive in this country after this election. A new politics will emerge where people will compete for development,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking about the developmental projects taken forward by the Prime Minister, CM Sarma said, “PM Modi recently inaugurated projects in Assam worth 16,000 crore. The day after tomorrow, he will again visit. On March 23, he will lay the foundation of 30,000 crore investments. Wherever he is visiting, you can see what kind of development is taking place. Now Congress is not questioning the numbers, they have nothing to silence the development journey of the Prime Minister. PM has proposed development.”

Additionally, while addressing accusations of being anti-Muslim, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that anyone is welcome to visit Assam and witness the genuine warmth and affection he receives from the Muslim community.

"I am anti-Owaisi or anti-Rahul Gandhi, but when it comes to the Muslims, anyone can come to Assam and see the Muslim-dominated areas, that is how much love and affection I get from them. These customs of having two marriages are not in the Holy Book Quran. One should respect the holy book of every religion," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)