Congress would complete its 5-year term in Karnataka: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that the Congress government would complete its full five-year term, even as preparations are underway for a major event in Tumakuru to mark the completion of three years of the term. Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters at Mysuru airport, he said he had no information about any move to replace him and said that the decision rests solely with the Congress high command.

“I have no information on changing the chief minister. The high command will decide on it. I will abide by the high command’s decision. If they invite me I will go. If I need to go, I will go when Rahul Gandhi gives an appointment,” he said.

He added that he had no immediate plans to visit New Delhi..

“If asked, I will go. If Rahul Gandhi gives an appointment, I will meet him,” he repeated, declining to engage further on the issue.

The chief minister’s repeated assertions come amid sustained political discussion over a potential shift in leadership within the state Congress. Siddaramaiah has underscored that the decision lies beyond his level.

“I will abide by any decision of the party high command. The leadership issue is entirely left to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, preparations of the large-scale public conference in Tumakuru on May 20 have drawn speculation in the context of the leadership debate.

Originally planned as a departmental review meeting, the programme has been expanded into a state-level gathering expected to draw more than 200,000 beneficiaries from across Karnataka.

State home minister G Parameshwara, who chaired a preparatory meeting with district officials, confirmed that the event would now be organised as a major conference under the leadership of the chief minister.

“But now, since the state government is completing 3 years on May 20, a massive state-level conference is being held in Tumakuru itself,” he said.

The conference is expected to be attended by most members of the state cabinet, along with legislators and Members of Parliament, placing the government’s leadership at the centre of a high-visibility public programme.

According to official plans, the event will be held at the Government Junior College grounds in Tumakuru, with extensive logistical arrangements being put in place. About 4,000 buses are to be deployed to transport attendees, reflecting the scale of mobilisation envisioned by the administration.

An official release said, “More than 2 lakh beneficiaries from across the state will participate in the conference to be held on May 20, and 4 thousand buses will be required for the beneficiaries arriving from across the state. In addition, an exhibition will be held on the implementation of unprecedented successful schemes of the state government and progress of other departments, and a program of distribution of benefits to the beneficiaries has also been organised.”

Parameshwara directed officials to ensure that arrangements for the event were carried out without lapses, including seating, food, transport and coordination across departments.

“In this regard, officials of various departments should immediately provide the district administration with the progress list related to their department, information about the foundation stone laying or inauguration, and information about the foundation stone plaques. Since beneficiaries from across the state will be coming to the huge conference, arrangements for seating, food, transportation , need to be handled without any lapses,” he said.

Officials concerned have also been ordered to organise supporting infrastructure such as a helipad, exhibition space and stage arrangements, ahead of the event, while coordinating with the state public works department on details related to project inaugurations.