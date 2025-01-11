Congress's ‘damage control’ dig at PM Narendra Modi's ‘I am not a God’ comment in Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter said in a podcast, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, that “he is human and not God” and can commit mistakes. Jairam Ramesh claimed that Modi was now doing damage control after he proclaimed himself “non-biological”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Nikhil Kamath in Delhi. (HT_PRINT)

PM Narendra Modi, in his maiden podcast which was released on Friday, said it has been his life's mantra that he may make mistakes but he will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions.

Reacting to Modi's statement, Ramesh wrote on X, “This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control.”

What did PM Modi say in podcast?

During an interaction with Nikhil Kamath, Modi said, “When I became (Gujarat) chief minister I said I will not spare any effort to work hard. I will not do anything for myself. And, thirdly, I am human and I can make mistakes. But I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. I have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a God.”

PM Modi's 'non-biological' comment

During an interview with a TV news channel ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi reflected on his intensified electoral activities and work routine in comparison to the 2019 polls.

“When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me," Modi had said.

Modi on idealism over ideology

In the podcast, Modi emphasised the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology, idealism was very much required. The prime minister said that Mahatma Gandhi and VR Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was “freedom”.