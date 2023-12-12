Congress’ 'Modi's guarantee' swipe after Mohan Yadav named MP chief minister

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for picking Ujjain south MLA Mohan Yadav as chief minister for Madhya Pradesh saying that there were serious allegations, including "large-scale manipulation" in the Ujjain Master Plan, against the chief minister-elect. BJP MLA Mohan Yadav shows victory signs after being elected as the leader of the state legislative party, in Bhopal.(PTI)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh said, "Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including of large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain masterplan.”

The Congress leader claimed that many of his videos are surfacing on social media where he can seen abusing and making objectionable statements.

“Out of the 872 acres of land reserved for Simhastha, their land was alienated by changing the land use. Many of his videos are also viral on social media in which he is seen abusing, threatening and making objectionable statements,” Ramesh alleged.

Is this 'Modi's guarantee' for Madhya Pradesh? Ramesh said in the post.

The BJP earlier announced Mohan Yadav, a leader of other backward classes (OBC), as the next CM of Madhya Pradesh. The party has further announced that outgoing state finance minister and two-time MLA Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur, and the outgoing public relations minister Rajendra Shukla, have been elected as deputy chief ministers.

Narendra Singh Tomar, who resigned as a union minister after being elected to the assembly, has been designated as the new assembly speaker.

Yadav, who previously served as higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been associated with the party for 30 years and has been affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Yadav said that the oath ceremony of the cabinet will be held on on Wednesday, December 13.

After being named the CM, Yadav said that his focus is on how the people of the state can further be served by BJP in a better way. "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," he said.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP bagged 163 seats, while the Congress won 66 seats.