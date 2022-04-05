Congress’s revival essential for democracy, society: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels of the organisation and said their party’s revival is not just important for them but also for democracy and society even as she slammed the government for targeting the Opposition and “spreading maximum fear and intimidation”.

“The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience [are] under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance...,” Gandhi said in her address to the Congress Parliamentary Party. She said she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure unity.

The comments came weeks before the party’s chintan shivir (brainstorming camp) is being organised following Congress’s debacle in the elections held in five states in February and March. The Congress lost power in Punjab and did poorly in four other states. Gandhi called the election results “shocking and painful”.

Congress insiders said Gandhi’s pitch was for unity at the level of states to improve the party’s chance of winning upcoming elections and also accommodating the “G23” group of dissenters at the national level. Infighting has been identified as a major cause of Congress’s poll debacles.

Gandhi said Congress Working Committee met to review the party’s performance. She added she too “met with “other colleagues” and received suggestions on how to strengthen our organisation.

Gandhi, who met “G23” leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and Manish Tewari, said some of the suggestions of the group are “pertinent” and she is working on them. “Holding a shivir is also very necessary. That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard. They will contribute to putting forward a clear road map on the urgent steps to be taken by our party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with.”

Gandhi accused the ruling establishment of continuing to target the Opposition, its leaders, and workers. “The full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them. Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will not frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down,” she said. “In matters of governance, it is inevitable that some do the real work and lay the foundations while others claim the credit.”

She was referring to flagship schemes Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Food Security Act of the previous Congress-led government. The government helped migrant workers and the poor through these schemes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gandhi also said the future of medical students, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, “needs to be assured at the earliest.”

