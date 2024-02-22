‘Congress govt was worthless, got involved in scams', says Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in Chhattisgarh, calling it a ‘worthless government’. Union home minister Amit Shah at the ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad’ rally in Chhattigarh's Janjgir.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad’ rally in Chhattigarh's Janjgir, Shah said,"The Congress government was a worthless government that never worked to end Naxalism, never worked to give justice to the people of Chhattisgarh but got involved in scams worth rupees lakhs of crores and inflicted injustice upon them." He thanked the voters of the state for electing a BJP government, thereby appealing to them to make saffron party candidates the winners in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The upcoming election is going to determine the future of our nation. This election is going to be a significant one to make Bharat a fully developed nation and Bharatmata the Vishwaguru," the minister said.



‘BJP govt fulfilled 30% of Modi guarantees in just three months’: Shah

Shah said that the Vishnu Deo Sai government has fulfilled 30 per cent of the Modi guarantees in just three months after taking over reins of the state. “Whether it is paying the bonus for paddies to farmers or paying RS.1000 per month to women from the next month the government is committed to fulfilling all the promises,” he said.

"The Modi government in the last 10 years have done the work of welfare of 60 crore poor. In Chhattisgarh itself, 38 lakh poor have been given drinking water in their homes, a development that took place after 75 years of independence. As many as 60 crore poor have been given health insurance up to Rs.5 lakhs. In Chhattisgarh 2 crore people are getting this benefit,” the home minister added.



Shah added that the Modi government built more than 10 crore toilets and out of them, 38 lakhs were built in Chhattisgarh.



“The mothers and sisters got the benefit of toilets after 75 years. In Chhattisgarh 2 crore people have got 5 kg of free food grains every month. The Modi government has given 36 lakh women gas cylinders, 10 lakh people have been given homes and all the people in the state have been given free vaccination and freed the state from Corona,” he added.



‘Modi gave respect to Dalits, tribals and backward classes’: Shah

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah appealed to the people to elect him for third time to make India the third largest economy in the world. “Modi Ji has given respect to the tribes, Dalits and backward classes. After 75 years, a poor tribal lady Droupadi Murmu has become the President of India. For the first time ever, the OBCs have been given constitutional recognition,” he said.



“They have been given a 27% reservation and the OBC Commission has been formed and implemented the welfare schemes for the Dalits, poor and the tribes,” Shah added.