Connection with underworld, no consent: Why Salman Khan moved court against makers of 'Kala Hiran' film

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court against the makers of the proposed film ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’ accusing the project of ‘unlawfully exploiting his personality rights’ and that it could have an adverse impact on his reputation and ongoing judicial proceedings in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. Bollywood actor Salman Khan (AFP)

The plea states that the film and its promotional material are allegedly inspired by or based on events relating to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Khan, ANI reported. It seeks an ad-interim injunction restraining the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other persons associated with the project from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming or releasing the proposed film pending adjudication of the suit.

Also read: India lodges 'strong protest' with US over attacks on Indian-crewed ships, envoy summoned again

Khan contends that though his name has not been used explicitly, the film's posters, promotional content and public statements by those associated with the film make him 'readily identifiable to viewers.

Petition claims lead character resembles Salman The petition states that the film poster released in May 2026 shows a character bearing an ‘resemblance’ to Khan as it is shown wearing a bracelet resembling the actor's widely recognized blue bracelet, which the plea claims has become uniquely associated with him in public imagination.

Also read: ‘Please find my brother’: On day of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the hour I spent with lone survivor

The plea further alleges that the character is shown brandishing a firearm, despite Khan having been acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act, 1959. The Bollywood actor has alleged that such a narrative can be ‘misleading’. He also submitted that the film's storyline appears to be inspired from the series of events that are a subject of ongoing judicial proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court.

The plea argues that dissemination of content based on such matters could prejudice pending proceedings and interfere with his right to a fair trial.

The application also accuses producer Amit Jani of making public statements where he said the proposed film was described as being inspired by the blackbuck case and the dispute involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also read: Why SC refused to entertain Meenakshi Natarajan’s challenge to Rajya Sabha nomination rejection

The petition cites interviews, social media posts and promotional material allegedly linking the film to Khan and contends that these materials are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest by drawing upon his public persona.

Salman had issued a legal notice to makers According to the plea, Khan had earlier issued a legal notice dated April 24, 2026, calling upon those associated with the project to cease and desist from developing, producing and promoting the film. The application states that despite the notice, promotional activities allegedly continued, prompting the actor to seek urgent judicial intervention.

The petition further alleges that certain social media posts made by Amit Jani after receipt of the legal notice sought to publicize the dispute and contained statements that the actor considers defamatory. The application claims that the continued circulation of promotional material and public statements is causing damage to Khan's reputation and goodwill.

Khan has argued that the film amounts to a violation of his personality and publicity rights, which were recognized and protected by the Delhi High Court in an earlier order dated November 11, 2025.

The actor has sought directions restraining the defendants from releasing, publishing, advertising or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material relating to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, as well as an order restraining further development and production of the project until the dispute is finally decided.

(With ANI inputs)