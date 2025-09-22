‘Conspiracy to defame government’: Woman whose SUV fell into Patna pothole



The owner of an SUV carrying five passengers that got stuck in a massive waterlogged pothole in Bihar's Patna on Friday caught the internet's attention. The woman further claimed that no safety measures had been implemented to alert commuters.(X)

The woman driver, Neetu Singh Choubey, a resident of Bhagalpur, alleged that the accident was part of a "conspiracy to defame the government" in Bihar during the election period.

"Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. Even he said it. This is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period. This is all BUIDCO's fault," the woman told ANI.

Also Read: Bihar voting dates soon? Election Commission to visit poll-bound state

She alleged that authorities created the pothole and left it unattended for 20 days, and asked who would be responsible for any death by falling.

"It's the rainy season. Five people were in the car. If someone had lost their life, who would take responsibility?" she asked.

The woman further claimed that no safety measures had been implemented to alert commuters. She said that another person on a bike also fell off in the same crater.

"There was no barricade. Even after my car fell, another person fell off his bike in the same crater. Locals say someone or other falls in this pothole every day," she said.

When asked whether the administration had notified them in advance, she said the officials claimed no written notice had been issued. All passengers have been rescued safely and no injuries have been reported, she added.

What does the video show about the incident?



A video of a black Scorpio-N plunging into a deep, waterlogged pothole went viral on social media. The SUV was almost entirely submerged and tilted. The locals helped ensure that nobody was inside the vehicle, a gesture caught on camera.

The broken and uneven road near the Patna railway station clearly showed that repairs had been neglected for a long time.