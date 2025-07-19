‘Conspiring to blow me up with a bomb’: Chirag Paswan's big claim at Bihar rally

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday alleged his detractors have hatched a "conspiracy" to blow him up "with a bomb". The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also said that he is a 'sher ka beta' and it is impossible to scare him. Chirag Paswan made the statement in Munger district. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The sensational claim was made at a rally in the Munger district of Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled later this year. The statement comes a week after a party leader said that Chirag had received a death threat via social media.

While addressing the rally in Munger, the LJP (Ram Vilas) leader launched an attack at his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. He also launched an indirect attack at the RJD camp, which the rival LJP faction is set to join.

Also Read: ‘Morale of criminals is sky-high’: Chirag Paswan hits out at Nitish govt over Bihar’s law and order

"Many people are upset with Chirag Paswan's 'Bihar First, Bihari First' slogan, which strikes at the roots of their caste politics. Such people had caused the state to sink in poverty and backwardness while in power and now, ahead of the Assembly polls, they are trying to fob people off with false promises", Chirag, who is an MP from Hajipur, said in an apparent remark at RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Paswan said there were failed attempts to "break him", adding that his detractors have "now they have hatched a new conspiracy."

"They are now trying to blow me up with a bomb (bomb se uda denge)," the Union Minister said.

"But they forget that Chirag Paswan is a tiger's cub (sher ka beta). He does not know how to bend and it is impossible to scare him", he added.

What LJP (RV) said on sensational claim?

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leaders, while reacting to the sensational claim made by the party chief, said that Chirag might have referred to the recent FIR lodged regarding a threat to the MP.

"It may have been a reference to the FIR lodged recently against a social media troll. Chirag ji may have made use of it for rhetoric," an LJP leader told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan gets a death threat through social media days after jumping into Bihar assembly polls; complaint filed

LJP (RV) chief spokesman Rajesh Kumar Bhatt filed a police complaint at cyber police station in Patna on July 11 against an Instagram user who had threatened to blow up Paswan.

Though the police complaint spoke about "people afraid of Chirag Paswan's growing popularity", it made no mention of any particular party or individual.

The LJP(RV) had claimed on its social media handles that the Instagram user was "an RJD supporter".