Chirag Paswan gets adeath threat through social media days after jumping into Bihar assembly polls; complaint filed

Union minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat through social media, his party revealed on Friday, springing cops into action, ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Hajipur: Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan pays tribute to his father and Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on the latter's birth anniversary, in Hajipur,(PTI)

According to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt’s complaint in the Patna Cyber Police Station, the threat came through Instagram under the username ‘Tiger Meraj IDISI’. This comes days after Paswan, who leads LJP (Ram Vilas), threw his hat into the Bihar assembly polls.

"The threat was issued due to Paswan's growing popularity. The act "clearly reflects criminal intent and involvement in unlawful activities. I request you to take immediate cognisance of the seriousness of this matter and initiate prompt action. Kindly arrest the suspect without delay and ensure that the strictest possible punishment is delivered," news agency ANI quoted Bhatt as saying in his complaint.

Cyber DCP Nitish Chandra Dharia revealed that the threat came on Friday night, and legal action was initiated in the matter.

"On the night of July 11, at around 9 pm, Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat via social media. A case has been registered in the Patna Cyber Police Station, and legal action is underway," Dharia told the media.

Chirag Paswan to contest Bihar elections

Chirag Paswan, the Union minister for food processing and a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Hajipur, announced last week that he would contest the assembly polls in the state later this year. Paswan made the announcement while addressing a gathering in Saran.

"Today, from this sacred land of Saran, I am declaring before all of you that yes, I will contest the election. I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, for my mothers, for my sisters, and we will create a system in Bihar, we will build a Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development," he said during the gathering.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). LJP is expected to keep on allying with the NDA for the upcoming Bihar polls. However, Paswan has not yet confirmed his stance on it.

Bihar assembly elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce an official date.