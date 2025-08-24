Search
Constable killed by speeding car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 2 brothers held

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 01:40 pm IST

Footage of the accident, widely shared on social media, shows the speeding car hitting constable Vipin Kumar Singh on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad: Two men, including the driver, were arrested for allegedly ramming their car into a 32-year-old traffic police constable on duty on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday evening, police said, adding that the constable died during treatment late Saturday.

The constable was thrown into the air by the impact and then dragged for about 30 to 40 metres. (Screen grab)
Footage of the accident, widely shared on social media, shows the speeding car hitting constable Vipin Kumar Singh near the exit point on the expressway where vehicles switch to National Highway 9. He was thrown into the air by the impact and then dragged for about 30 to 40 metres.

“The constable had suffered severe injuries in the accident. He died during treatment at a hospital late Saturday night. A case under attempted murder was initially registered at the Vijay Nagar police station. Murder sections will be added now,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the city zone Dhawal Jaiswal said.

Additional DCP (traffic) Sacchidanand said, “The erring Ertiga car was driven by Vinit Kumar, alias Binne, who is a history-sheeter from Ghaziabad. His brother, Sumit, was also in the car, and he too was arrested.”

“The car was seized, and an investigation is underway,” station house officer of the Vijay Nagar police station Shashi Chaudhary said.

