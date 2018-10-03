Constable suspended for sodomising boy at police outpost for 20 days in Uttar Pradesh

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has been suspended for allegedly sodomising a teenager at a police outpost for 20 days, officials said on Wednesday.

Hathras’ superintendent of police Jai Prakash suspended constable Sanjesh Yadav deployed with Dial 100, the emergency number, and handed over the inquiry in the case to the circle officer of the Kotwali police station.

“A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station and medical report is awaited of the boy,” Prakash said.

The boy lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station after Yadav went on leave on September 30 with the help of another policeman at the Chamar Gate Chowki. The teenager, from Soron town of Kasganj district, worked at a roadside eatery on the Hathras bypass where Yadav came to eat and got acquainted with him.

According to the teenager’s complaint, Yadav took him to the police post and asked him to cook food for him and later sodomised him. The boy told other policemen at the outpost about the sexual abuse, who advised him to register a complaint against Yadav but he could not gather the courage to go against the constable.

The victim was provided with police security and circle officer Suman Kannojia recorded his statement. Inspector in charge JS Panwar registered a case after the boy’s complaint and sent him for a medical examination to the district hospital on Tuesday night.

A case was registered for sodomy and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against Yadav.

