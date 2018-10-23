Constituency watch: Jat community dominates in Baytoo

Earlier a part of Barmer, Gudamalani and Pachpadra assembly constituency, Baytoo, bordering the Barmer district, came into existence after the delimitation in 2007 with the first election being held in 2008. The Jat community holds sway over this constituency sharing approximately 40 per cent of the total vote share. Both BJP and Congress fielded Jat candidates in the last two elections and the situation is likely to remain the same in their bid for a third term.

However, in the 2014 general elections, when people of other communities had an option other than Jat candidates, they chose to bank on that candidate. In 2014, BJP’S rebel and veteran leader Jaswant Singh bagged the maximum number of votes of the other communities than the Jat candidate of BJP and Congress. A break-up of the social matrix pegs the number of Jat voters at 78,000, Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes at 35,000, Rajputs at 20,000 and Muslim voters at 25,000. Like many other constituencies, Baytoo has been long grappling with lack of drinking water supply and unemployment.

Ahead of 2013 elections, oil refinery was also a big issue. In March 2012, the then Congress government in state had announced an oil refinery at Lilala village in Baytoo. The locals, who had been crying hoarse over this issue, refused to give away their land for the refinery project. They even took to streets against land acquisition after which the government was forced to shift the project to Pachpadra constituency.

This acted as a heavy blow on the Congress which lost the seat in 2013 elections. BJP’S sitting MLA Kailash Choudhary said although the refinery site was shifted, it was very much within the limit of Baytoo constituency. Congress candidate Colonel Sonaram Choudhary, who lost 2004 Lok Sabha election against BJP’S Manvendra Singh, contested for the seat in 2008 against BJP’S Kailash Choudhary and won.

In the next elections in 2013, both the parties banked on the same candidates where BJP’S Kailash Choudhary defeated Sonaram Choudhary. In 2013, BJP candidate Kailash Choudhary outpaced Congress rival Sonaram Choudhary by 13,974 votes. Total casted votes were 14,3236, out of which BJP candidate secured 73,097 while Congress received 59,123 votes. After facing defeat ahead of 2014 election, Sonaram Choudhary moved to BJP from Congress and contested Lok Sabha elections against BJP’S rebel and veteran leader Jaswant Singh and won.

BJP MLA Kailash said that he has fulfilled all the promises he made. He, however, said that development is an ongoing process and there are many works yet to be done to boost development. Kailash said that he has ensured completion of the drinking water project bringing relief to the people of this region. Apart from this , he has ensured opening of the Government College in Baytoo. Earlier, in absence of the government college, students had to either quit pursuing higher studies or go outside.

He further said that most of the schools have been promoted. Apart from the new primary health centres, he has also set up community health centers at two locations. Constructions of roads, electrification are among the other achievements claimed by the Baytoo MLA. One more interesting fact of this constituency is that after Sonaram Choudhary, another former MP Harish Choudhary, who lost election in 2014, is hopeful of winning this seat. Another prominent Congress hopeful is Simaratharam Choudhary.

Harish Choudhary, Congress national secretary and former Barmer MP said, during BJP’S tenure over the past five years, law and order situation in the region was pathetic. He said if Congress comes to power, his first priority would be to improve the law and order situation. He further alleged that BJP leaders have betrayed the people and misled them in the name of development.

He alleged that during BJP’S regime, most of the projects, including the oil refinery were put on hold. Harish announced that with Congress coming into power, he would ensure completion of all the stalled projects.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 15:10 IST