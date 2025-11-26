New Delhi, Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant batted for a uniform national judicial policy on Wednesday to minimise "unpredictable and avoidable divergence" in verdicts and ensure that courts "speak with clarity and consistency". Constitution Day: CJI Kant seeks national judicial policy to minimise unpredictable verdicts

Speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association , Justice Kant, who was appointed the 53rd CJI two days ago, highlighted the role of the Bar and the Bench.

"If the courts are regarded as the sentinel of the Constitution, then the members of the Bar are the torchbearers who illuminate our path. They help us discharge our solemn duty with clarity and conviction," he said.

Speaking at the second such function organised by the apex court itself, the CJI, for the first time, raised the need for a uniform, nationwide judicial policy, saying the time is ripe for this as the 25 high courts and several benches of the top court speak in different voices.

President Droupadi Murmu, seniormost apex court judge Justice Vikram Nath, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, SCBA president Vikas Singh and others also spoke at the function.

The twin functions at the apex court, for the first time, were also witnessed by a galaxy of top judges from six countries.

This included Chief Justice of Bhutan Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome, Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul and Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena. Senior judges from the top courts of Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Federal Court of Malaysia were also present.

Speaking at the apex court's function, Justice Kant said, "The time is also ripe for us to reinforce predictability in our judicial approach. One constructive way forward, in my opinion, can be the evolution of a uniform national judicial policy an institutional framework that encourages coherence across jurisdictions so that our courts speak with clarity and consistency."

In his address, the CJI said justice cannot resemble a set of instruments producing harmonious notes in isolation, but discordant sounds when played together.

"Instead, we must strive for a judicial symphony one rhythm expressed in many voices and languages, but guided by a common constitutional score," he said.

Speaking earlier at the SCBA's function, Justice Kant said the Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of the Constitution.

"When we celebrate the pivotal moment, when the people of India gifted unto themselves their most fundamental covenant, I stand before you and must emphasise that the Bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of our Constitution...," he said.

Earlier in the day, the foreign judges, who shared the bench with the CJI to witness the judicial proceedings, spoke highly about the Indian legal system.

Mungly-Gulbul, the first woman chief justice of Mauritius, said her country is guided by Indian jurisprudence.

"We are also guided by Indian courts in reading and interpreting the law. I join other judges to congratulate the new chief justice of India, Surya Kant. It has been a most interesting session," she said.

Koome, too, said Kenya looks up to the jurisprudence and works of the Supreme Court of India.

"We wish you success so that we continue to work together and uphold the rule of law not just in India but also in all the common law countries," she said.

Tshering, who is an alumnus of the Delhi University's Campus Law Centre , said India has "very highly skilled, very intelligent and professional people".

"You have the largest land area rich in natural resources. Your Constitution has undergone 106 amendments. When I was in CLC-Delhi, there had been 91 amendments. And the basic structure of the Constitution remains intact. We have high regard for India. I see so many lawyers in this court, much more than the people I see in my city," the chief justice of Bhutan said.

Surasena referred to similarities in traditions and legal systems in India and Sri Lanka.

Singh sought endeavours to induct at least 25 per cent women judges in the higher judiciary.

At one of the two functions, the SCBA president stressed the need to finalise the memorandum of procedure for judicial appointments, saying this will ensure that judges of fine calibre come to the higher courts and that there is credibility in the process.

According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, it is the beauty of the Constitution that the three wings the judiciary, the executive and the legislature are independent of each other and at the same time, there is internal checks and balances.

The Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.