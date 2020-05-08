e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Construction of chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra begins in restricted zone after MHA nod

Covid-19: Construction of chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra begins in restricted zone after MHA nod

The Rath Yatra is the most important festival in Odisha attended by over million devotees who throng Puri town for the 10-day long event. The temple doors have been shut since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only day-to-day rituals are being done by the temple priests.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 23:52 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The construction of chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra is being taken up in a 200 sq feet area at Ratha Khala outside the Jagannath Temple, declared as a restricted zone.
The construction of chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra is being taken up in a 200 sq feet area at Ratha Khala outside the Jagannath Temple, declared as a restricted zone.(HT Photo )
         

Construction of the three chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra started on Friday in a restricted zone of the city, a day after the Union home ministry gave the go ahead for it. The 10-day long event is slated to be held next month.

Chief administrator of the Jagannath temple, Dr Krishan Kumar said the chariots construction work is being taken up in a 200 sq feet area at Ratha Khala outside the Jagannath Temple, declared as a restricted zone.

On Thursday, the MHA had allowed construction work while stipulating that no religious congregation should take place at the Ratha-Khala as it is a workplace and not a public place accessible to the general public.

The construction work of the three chariots – one each for Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balbhadra and Subhadra - has been delayed by 11 days as it was supposed to begin on Akshay Tritiya day on April 26. The three chariots are expected to be completed just about in time before Rath Yatra festival begins on June 23 .

The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration officials said those involved in the construction would be tested for Covid-19 and special care would be taken so that they finish the work in time.

Meanwhile, Chhatisa Nijog, a body of priests of the temple, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home Minister Amit Shah for allowing the chariots construction work despite the lockdown norms. The priests also thanked chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his help.

The Rath Yatra is the most important festival in Odisha attended by over million devotees who throng Puri town for the 10-day long festival. The temple doors have been shut since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only day-to-day rituals are being done by the temple priests.

tags
top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In