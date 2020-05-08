Covid-19: Construction of chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra begins in restricted zone after MHA nod

india

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:52 IST

Construction of the three chariots for Puri’s Rath Yatra started on Friday in a restricted zone of the city, a day after the Union home ministry gave the go ahead for it. The 10-day long event is slated to be held next month.

Chief administrator of the Jagannath temple, Dr Krishan Kumar said the chariots construction work is being taken up in a 200 sq feet area at Ratha Khala outside the Jagannath Temple, declared as a restricted zone.

On Thursday, the MHA had allowed construction work while stipulating that no religious congregation should take place at the Ratha-Khala as it is a workplace and not a public place accessible to the general public.

The construction work of the three chariots – one each for Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balbhadra and Subhadra - has been delayed by 11 days as it was supposed to begin on Akshay Tritiya day on April 26. The three chariots are expected to be completed just about in time before Rath Yatra festival begins on June 23 .

The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration officials said those involved in the construction would be tested for Covid-19 and special care would be taken so that they finish the work in time.

Meanwhile, Chhatisa Nijog, a body of priests of the temple, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home Minister Amit Shah for allowing the chariots construction work despite the lockdown norms. The priests also thanked chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his help.

The Rath Yatra is the most important festival in Odisha attended by over million devotees who throng Puri town for the 10-day long festival. The temple doors have been shut since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only day-to-day rituals are being done by the temple priests.