Construction of Kartarpur corridor on Indian side to be over by Sept 30: Punjab PWD minister

The construction of Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Saturday. The corridor will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.

“The construction of the passage will be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak,” Singla said in a statement after inspecting the site.

He said the length of the corridor on the Indian side was 4.2 km with 3.6 km being a linear stretch equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides. The remaining stretch comprises approach roads from the historic Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak and the BSF check-post on the international border.

To provide world-class infrastructure to devotees, approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas are being upgraded. The project would cost Rs 116 crore, for which 62 acres had already been acquired. Additional 50 acres would be acquired for the construction of an integrated check-post by the Land Port Authority of India, the minister said.

The corridor will be thrown open to pilgrims in November this year to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 02:21 IST