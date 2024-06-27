Construction works on wildlife corridor in Kaziranga create hurdles for wildlife

Construction work along the Haldhibari wildlife corridor of Kaziranga National Park is putting wildlife at risk, environmentalists have flagged. National Board for Wildlife had said no construction work should be allowed during monsoons. (RTI and wildlife activist Rohit Choudhury)

Construction activities are not allowed in wildlife corridors during monsoon months between June to September according to conditions specified by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

In a letter to union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav on June 14, RTI and wildlife activist, Rohit Choudhury has flagged several ongoing road construction works on the corridor.

He has also sent letters and photographs to various state and central agencies concerned with conservation of wildlife in Assam. Choudhury submitted additional photographs on June 17.

On February 22, the NBWL standing committee considered a proposal for use of 20.4284 ha of forest land from Core Zone of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and 364.9851 ha (8.6774 ha forest land and 356.3077 ha non-forest land) from default eco-sensitive zone (in 10km radius around the park) of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve for widening and Improvement of Existing Carriage way to 4 Lane configuration from Kaliabor to Numaligarh section.

The standing committee approved the proposal but directed that certain conditions will have to be complied with which include, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shall not carry out any construction activities on the animal corridors during flood time i.e. during the period from June to September; height of the flyovers should not be less than 9 meters (nine meters) at any point of the horizontal portion of the flyover except the portion where the flyovers will descend; no adverse impact shall be caused to wild animals and their habitat; minimal tree felling shall be resorted to in the forest land among others.

“During monsoon and times of flooding, a lot of wild animals cross these corridors and the NH37. It is clear from NBWL minutes that no construction work can be taken up during monsoon months. Why is it being done then?” Choudhury asked in the letter.

HT reached out to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on construction works in Haldhibari corridor but is yet to receive a response.

“The construction activities are being stopped and lights are being removed,” said Sonali Ghosh, director, Kaziranga National Park.

HT reported on June 12 that developmental work undertaken in various designated wildlife corridors of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is disrupting movement of wildlife, environmentalists warned.

These include solar floodlights at various points on NH 37 cutting through the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape in Assam; concrete and metal posts along the roadsides for the purpose of affixing cable fencing; and fender-barriers put up along the roadsides.