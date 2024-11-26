The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of its flagship Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), under NITI Aayog, with an allocation of ₹2,750 crore until March 31, 2028. Continuation of Atal Innovation Mission approved

“Atal Innovation Mission began in India to bring the youth forward in innovation and entrepreneurship... Today, the union cabinet has approved Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 with an estimated cost of ₹2,750 crore... We got the input that students face issues as there was no vernacular language concept in its earlier version, 30 such innovation centres will be opened which will operate in vernacular language...,” I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

A government statement said: “Continuation of AIM will directly contribute to creating better jobs, innovative products and high-impact services across sectors. While building on the accomplishments of AIM 1.0, such as Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centres, AIM 2.0 marks a qualitative shift in the mission’s approach.”