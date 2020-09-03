e-paper
India News / Continue suspension of biometric machines for distributing food grain: HC tells Maharashtra

Continue suspension of biometric machines for distributing food grain: HC tells Maharashtra

A division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shrikant Kulkarni issued the directive as the use of biometric machines increases possibility of physical contact at rationing shops and the risk of spreading the virus

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:15 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The court was hearing a petition of an association of fair price shop owners from Beed district.
The court was hearing a petition of an association of fair price shop owners from Beed district.
         

The Bombay high court’s Aurangabad bench has cited the Covid-19 pandemic and directed the state government to continue the suspension of biometric machine use for the distribution of foodgrains through public distribution system (PDS).

A division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Shrikant Kulkarni issued the directive as the use of biometric machines increases possibility of physical contact at rationing shops and the risk of spreading the virus.

The court was hearing a petition of an association of fair price shop owners from Beed district, seeking directions for the government to continue the suspension.

