Control room set up for medical emergencies

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has set-up a 24x7 control and command room within the ministry to ensure seamless coordination between the Centre and the states regarding their readiness for medical emergencies , according to people familiar with the matter. The move, and the cancellation of leave for all officials comes amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Medics take part in a drill conducted as part of the nationwide civil defence exercise, at Delhi’s RML Hospital on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The control and command room was established on the directions of the health minister, JP Nadda, who chaired a high-level meeting with the Union health secretary and other senior officials of the health ministry on Friday.

“In situations like the one that the country is facing currently, it is important to have clear communication between the supervising authorities and executing authorities. Since in matters of health, states are the executing authority, this command and control room will be beneficial,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.

The officials updated the health minister on the deployment of ambulances; availability of medical supplies and equipment; and hospital readiness in terms of beds, intensive care units and high dependency units.

They also briefed him on the operational status of all hospitals and health facilities during the meeting, with particular emphasis on monitoring mechanisms in place.

Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits etc. The health ministry said in a statement issued after the meeting that AIIMS New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilised doctors and nurses for ready deployment.

To be sure, following the Centre’s directive, AIIMS, Delhi, also cancelled the leaves of its staff.

“They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,” added the statement.

It said that additional training modules for cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, first aid, and basic life support are being rolled out with support from the Indian Red Cross Society, National Institute of Health & Family Welfare, and AIIMS New Delhi .

“Union Health Minister has directed to ensure that all medical emergency response health systems be adequately equipped and functional at all times. He also directed to ensure that ground level linkages with all state governments particularly at the district levels, especially border states, be effectively established to ensure immediate emergency healthcare, if required. He also directed that a 24*7 control and command centre in the ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states in the present times,” the statement said.

The meetings came in the wake of escalations by Pakistan following Wednesday’s Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.