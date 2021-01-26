Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt
- The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a plea by the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to stop the Allahabad high court from examining the state’s contentious anti-conversion law, and said that no constitutional court should be taken “lightly”.
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, made it clear that it will not transfer the petitions against the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, to itself, but would like the high court to rule on the validity of the law.
“If the Allahabad high court is going to hear it and decide it quickly, why should we interfere? Why should we transfer the case here? We would like the advantage of the decision by the high court,” observed the bench, which also included justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, clearing the decks for the high court to proceed suitably when the matter next comes up for hearing before it on February 6.
The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
Senior advocate PS Narasimha, representing the UP government, had requested the bench to transfer the two petitions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Troops come to blows in India-China face-off
- The latest incident took place at Naku La area, which is at a height of over 5,000 metres, on January 20, when Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conversion ordinance: Don’t take HC ‘lightly’, top court tells UP govt
- The state government, got adjournments from the high court in the last two hearings citing the pendency of the similar petitions before the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt confers 119 Padma honours
- The list of Padma awards also comprised 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects Andhra govt plea to defer local polls
- On January 8, state election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule for elections to be held in four phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega tractor rally; Parliament march on Feb 1
- The police say about 30,000 tractors are likely to participate in the rally, but farm leaders said the number of vehicles will be closer to 200,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: List of police personnel who received gallantry medals
- The break-up of 946 police personnel who have been awarded medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Change lifestyle to adapt to climate change': PM Modi
- "We have promised ourselves that we will not just meet our Paris Agreement targets but exceed them...” PM Modi said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Willing to resign, Nagaland Lokayukta tells SC, seeks protection from state
- The Nagaland government had come to the Supreme Court in exceptional circumstances for orders to restrain the sitting Lokayukta from hearing any case or exercising his powers or functions under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox