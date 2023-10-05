News / India News / Conveyed our concerns, says India on US envoy’s PoK visit; counters Garcetti too

Conveyed our concerns, says India on US envoy’s PoK visit; counters Garcetti too

ByRezaul H Laskar
Oct 05, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Arindam Bagchi responded to US envoy Eric Garcetti citing the Kashmir visit of US diplomats from Delhi for G-20 meetings, saying the two situations are not equivalent

NEW DELHI: India said on Thursday it has conveyed to the US its concerns over a recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the US ambassador to Islamabad and urged the world community to respect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (ANI)
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (ANI)

Donald Blome, the US ambassador to Pakistan, made a multi-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan last month. He toured different parts of the strategic region that India says is part of undivided Jammu and Kashmir, and met several officials, including a minister and the deputy speaker of the local assembly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Asked about Blome’s visit to Gilgit-Baltistan at a regular media briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We have raised our concerns about that visit by the US ambassador to Pakistan with the US side.”

He added, “Our position on the status of the entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that being an integral part of India, is well known. We would urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

When Eric Garcetti, the US envoy to India, was asked by Indian reporters to comment on Blome’s visit, he had said that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved by New Delhi and Islamabad. However, Garcetti had also pointed out that Blome had visited PoK in the past and that a US delegation had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for G20-related meetings.

Bagchi responded to Garcetti’s comments by saying: “We don’t think the two situations are equivalent.”

In October last year, India had formally protested to the US after Blome visited PoK and repeatedly referred to the region as “Azad” or independent Jammu and Kashmir.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out