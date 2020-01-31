e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down

‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down

Asha Devi’s reaction follows a Delhi court decision to stay the execution of Delhi gang rape convicts on Friday evening till further orders. The convicts were supposed to be hanged on February 1.

india Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asha Devi, mother of the gangrape victim speaks after the execution of the rape convicts was stayed
Asha Devi, mother of the gangrape victim speaks after the execution of the rape convicts was stayed(ANI Photo)
         

The mother of the Delhi gang rape victim has expressed her shock to the staying of execution of four men convicted of brutally raping her daughter in a murderous assault by a Delhi court. She said that the lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh, had thrown a challenge to her saying the convicts will never be executed.

She asked the government to carry out the hanging.

“The lawyer of the convicts, AP Singh has challenged me saying that the convicts will never be executed. I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convicts,” the victim’s mother told reporters battling tears.

Her reaction follows a Delhi court decision to stay the execution of Delhi gang rape convicts on Friday evening till further orders. The convicts were supposed to be hanged on February 1.

In their petition, the lawyer of the convicts pleaded before the court to adjourn the matter sine die. “These convicts are not terrorists,” said lawyer AP Singh.

The lawyer cited the prison manual which says that in a case where more than one person has been handed over the death penalty, the execution cannot take place unless all the convicts have exhausted their legal options.

Lawyer Vrinda Grover had also argued all the accused had been convicted in a common sentence and therefore couldn’t be hanged separately.  Grover is representing Mukesh Singh who is believed to have run out of legal options after his plea against the presidential order was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“My client cannot be hanged and the execution of one cannot be separated from other. Hence, the execution should be stayed,” Grover said.

One of the four convicts still has the option of a final legal appeal and another has filed a “mercy petition” with the Indian president which is outstanding.

Junior minister of home affairs, G Kishan Reddy said there was a need for a debate on the delaying tactics used by the convicts on death row.

“There is a need to debate on how convicts of heinous crimes are delaying the death penalty even after the Supreme Court order by exploiting the judicial process,” said Reddy.

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Army sets up facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news