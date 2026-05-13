Convoys shrink, metro rides rise as leaders tighten belts after PM Modi’s fuel-saving call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity call has ushered in a change in VIP culture. Political leaders across the country are downsizing convoys and cutting fuel use amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran that is now on hold by a fragile ceasefire.

The Prime Minister advocated work-from-home arrangements, reduced edible oil consumption, lower foreign travel and use of railways for transport to conserve foreign exchange.(REUTERS)

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Ministers and chief ministers are voluntarily tightening their belts following the Prime Minister’s “seven appeals” delivered in Secunderabad. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked and global oil markets in turmoil, Modi asked a nation grappling with economic fallout to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, adopt carpooling, use public transport and electric vehicles, and minimise dependence on imported resources.

The Prime Minister also advocated work-from-home arrangements, reduced edible oil consumption, lower foreign travel and use of railways for transport to conserve foreign exchange amid global uncertainty linked to the war in West Asia.

Steps taken by key leaders

PM Narendra Modi: The PM reduced the size of his convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining SPG-mandated security protocols, news agency ANI reported. He also directed officials to include electric vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible without fresh purchases.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajnath Singh: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reduced his convoy size by nearly half following the PM’s appeal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajnath Singh: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reduced his convoy size by nearly half following the PM’s appeal. {{/usCountry}}

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Amit Shah: Home minister Amit Shah cut the number of vehicles in his convoy to less than half while maintaining mandatory security arrangements, ANI reported.

JP Nadda: Health Minister JP Nadda also reduced his convoy size to nearly half while retaining all mandatory security protocols.

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Nitin Nabin: BJP national president Nitin Nabin said, “Drawing inspiration from Modi ji's this initiative, I too am reducing the number of vehicles in my convoy and taking several other steps towards energy conservation.”

States and constitutional heads responding to Modi’s appeals

Uttar Pradesh

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Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a 50% reduction in vehicles used by the chief minister, ministers and officials as part of austerity measures, according to ANI. He also suggested that ministers, MPs and MLAs use public transport at least once a week. The CM encouraged work-from-home, virtual meetings, cycling, carpooling and the use of electric vehicles to cut fuel consumption.

Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta: She directed ministers, MLAs and officials to minimise official vehicle use and asked public representatives to prioritise carpooling and public transport.

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Kapil Mishra: The Delhi labour minister travelled by Metro and pledged to use public transport or a single official vehicle wherever possible, ANI reported.

Ashish Sood: Education minister Ashish Sood also used Metro services during an inspection visit as part of efforts to promote fuel conservation and austerity measures.

Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced that convoys would be kept to the minimum size required for security purposes and asked ministers to reduce vehicle usage during official travel. He also encouraged greater use of public transport as part of fuel-saving and austerity measures.

Rajasthan

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma: The Rajasthan chief minister has ordered that convoy vehicles be kept to the minimum, ANI reported. He also directed officials to avoid unnecessary vehicles in security movements as part of austerity and fuel-conservation measures.

Maharashtra

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CM Devendra Fadnavis: “We have decided to reduce the convoy size of the chief minister and other ministers in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal,” Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said.

“There will also be restrictions on foreign tours by ministers and government officers. We are taking steps to reduce the utilisation of foreign currency and promote Indian goods. It is the duty of every Indian to respond positively to the Prime Minister’s appeal, at least for the next six months.”

Gujarat

Acharya Devvrat: The Governor decided to use trains, buses and public transport instead of helicopters and flights for travel within the State.

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Harsh Sanghavi: The DY CM of Gujarat cancelled a planned visit to the US following the PM’s appeal, as per reports. He also praised people for not buying gold.

Bihar

Samrat Choudhary: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary ordered a reduction in vehicles in the chief minister’s cavalcade and proposed a weekly “no vehicle day” as part of austerity measures.

He also directed departments to hold meetings virtually and encourage work-from-home to reduce fuel consumption.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary: The Bihar deputy CM has reduced official convoy vehicles by half and said official travel would be undertaken only when necessary, according to news agency IANS.

Chhattisgarh

CM Vishnu Deo Sai: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reduced the size of his convoy and announced a phased transition of government vehicles to electric vehicles.

He also asked ministers and officials to use vehicles and other government resources judiciously as part of austerity and fuel-saving measures.

OP Choudhary: Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary said pilot and follow vehicles would be avoided except where security requirements make them necessary, as part of the state government’s austerity and fuel-conservation measures.

Himachal Pradesh

Kavinder Gupta: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta has declared Lok Bhavan a “Fuel Conservation Zone”, announced “Petrol-Free Sundays” for official work, and ordered the size of official convoys to be halved.

He also decided against using government helicopters until the war on Iran ends and fuel prices stabilise, according to ANI. The governor has also directed universities to promote public transport, cycling and carpooling, while encouraging virtual meetings and reduced vehicle use as part of fuel-conservation measures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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