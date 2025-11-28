Cooperation as vital as competition for nation’s progress: President Murmu

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that along with the spirit of competition, the spirit of cooperation is also essential for the progress of the nation and society. President Droupadi Murmu at the valedictory ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides at its 19th National Jamboree (RB office)

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bharat Scouts and Guides at its 19th National Jamboree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, she said it is a matter of pride that Bharat Scouts and Guides has been guiding the youth and inspiring them to become active participants in nation-building.

“The motto of Scouts and Guides is – Be Prepared. It means that you should always be ready to face all the challenges that come in the future. You must develop within yourself that capacity so that, when the time comes, any challenge can be faced without fear, with determination and self-confidence,” Murmu said.

The president said it is a matter of pride that Bharat Scouts and Guides has been guiding the youth and inspiring them to become active participants in nation-building. (ANI)

Drawing the attention of the youth towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Murmu said, “We have before us the goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. This is possible only if 65% of our population, which is under the age of 35, makes a determined effort to achieve this goal.”

The President said that the youth are both the architects of the country’s future and the guardians of its great cultural and civilisational traditions. A strong and sensitive individual can empower and sensitise many others, just like a lamp lights several other lamps, she added.

Murmu said she was pleased to learn that during the National Jamboree, a number of competitions were held and each of them taught 35,000 Scouts and Guides from India and abroad something new, built team bonding, and inspired them to work even harder.

“I am happy to know that today there are more than 6.3 million Scouts and Guides in India. The Bharat Scouts and Guides is one of the largest Scouts and Guides organisations in the world,” Murmu said.

At the event held in Uttar Pradesh after 61 years, Governor Anandiben Patel said the jamboree embodied the spirit of a self-reliant, indigenous, clean and developed India. The governor urged the Scouts and Guides to apply the lessons learned here and become agents of positive change in society.