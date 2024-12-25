Cop: 2 held after hidden cameras found in changing room in Rameshwaram

Two people have been arrested after a hidden camera was found at a private dress changing room near the Ramanathanswamy temple in the temple town of Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday. Police said that the accused had purchased the cameras online. Investigation has been initiated to find if the footage has been stored in any device (File photo)

“The incident happened on Monday. The complainant is from Pudukottai district,” said a police officer from Ramanathapuram who did not wish to be named. The complaint was filed by a woman and her father.

“When we searched, we found more hidden cameras. We immediately arrested Rajesh Kannan, the owner and his friend, Meeran Moideen, who was working in a tea stall and was helping him,” the officer said.

Devotees take a dip at the angi theertham beach in Rameshwaram as part of the pilgrimage and then go to these changing rooms.

Citing preliminary enquiries, police said that the accused had purchased the cameras online. Investigation has been initiated to find if the footage has been stored in any device. Police found that the cameras were connected to their mobile phone.