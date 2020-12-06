Cop, civilian injured in suspected terror attack on police checkpoint in Srinagar

india

A police personnel and a civilian were injured on Sunday when suspected terrorists opened fire at a police checkpoint in the Old City area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Officials said the incident happened in the Sazgaripora area of the Old City where police had set up a checkpoint.

“A police constable and a civilian were injured when fire was opened on one of our checkpoints,” said superintendent of police, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal.

The injured were rushed to nearby Sher-I- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Mughal said that the area was immediately cordoned.

“The searches are going on to trace the attackers,” he said.

Two days ago on Friday, unidentified gunmen attacked a district development council candidate (DDC) in South Kashmir’s Kokernag area when polling for the third phase took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier last month, four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, suspected to have crossed over from Pakistan through tunnels, were killed on November 19 in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota. The Jaish terrorists were killed inside the truck that was ferrying them to Kashmir.

The slain ultras had used a trans-border tunnel from Chak Bhura post of Pak Rangers that opened up near Regal post of the BSF in Samba sector.