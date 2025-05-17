Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cop dies while trying to save woman from committing suicide in Hindon Canal

PTI |
May 17, 2025 10:26 PM IST

The incident unfolded when Aarti (23), a resident of Vaishali Sector 2, jumped into the canal following a domestic dispute with her husband, Aditya.

A traffic police constable died on Saturday after he jumped into the Hindon Canal to save a woman who was allegedly attempting suicide, officials said.

Many houses constructed on floodplains of river Hindon near Chijarsi and Behrampur have inundated due to high water discharge. (HT File/representative image )
Many houses constructed on floodplains of river Hindon near Chijarsi and Behrampur have inundated due to high water discharge. (HT File/representative image )

The constable, identified as Ankit Tomar, was in his late twenties. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being pulled from the muddy canal by divers.

According to police, the incident unfolded when Aarti (23), a resident of Vaishali Sector 2, jumped into the canal following a domestic dispute with her husband, Aditya on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Dharmendra and Constable Ankit Tomar, who was on duty nearby, immediately jumped into the canal to rescue Aarti. Several passersby also joined the rescue effort. While Aarti was successfully pulled to safety, the TSI and Constable Tomar got stuck in the canal's muddy bed."

"While TSI Dharmendra managed to extract himself, Tomar remained trapped. Divers were eventually able to free him, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died," the DCP said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Cop dies while trying to save woman from committing suicide in Hindon Canal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On