Cop killed in militants attack at police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A policeman died Sunday morning in a militant attack at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, news agency ANI reported.

Sources said the policeman succumbed to injuries he suffered when militants lobbed a grenade. Police have not said how many militants were involved in the attack.

The latest incident comes on the heels of a special police officer (SPO), who was deployed with a People’s Democratic Party MLA, decamping with seven rifles from the lawmaker’s residence in Srinagar on Friday.

Officials said that the SPO was posted with legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir representing Wachi constituency of Shopian district. The SPO, who also hails from Shopian, had fled off with seven rifles from Mir’s official residence at Jawhar Nagar, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, six people including three militants and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters, a civilian died in firing during a cordon and search operation and an unidentified man was shot dead in an army ambush.

The incidents took place in Anantnag, Budgam and Srinagar almost simultaneously.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 08:05 IST