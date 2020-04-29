e-paper
Cop injured as migrant workers protest for wages near IIT-Hyderabad

The workers, who were staying in makeshift camps near the construction sites, questioned how the company can make them work without paying wages for the last four months.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Additional forces were rushed to the area to control over 2000 workers, who belong to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. (ANI photo)
Violence erupted near the IIT Hyderabad campus in Telangana on Wednesday as migrant workers, hundreds of them, employed at a construction site near the college demanded salaries and permission to go home.

The trouble began when representatives of the construction company asked the labourers to resume work, which was stopped last month after the lockdown came into force. The workers then pelted stones and a policeman was injured in the incident. A police vehicle was damaged too.

The workers, who were staying in makeshift camps near the construction sites, questioned how the company can make them work without paying wages for the last four months.

Additional forces were rushed to the area to control over 2000 workers, who belong to states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The district administration began talks with the leaders of the employees and the issue was resolved after the construction company agreed to pay wages for March on Thursday without any deductions towards Goods and Services Tax (GST).

