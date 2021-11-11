COP26: Developing countries dig in heels as talks reach final lap

Talks at the 26th edition of the climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow entered the crucial final stages of negotiations, with a key grouping of developing countries, which includes India and China, raising objections against some segments of the draft proposal, decrying what they said would amount to “carbon colonialism” by rich nations.

Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) said the draft document on the outcome of the summit – particularly its focus on the 1.5°C target for all countries -- is reinventing the terms of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which made a differentiation in climate action and ambition.

“The Paris Agreement has a delicate balance which we cannot rewrite. There should be differentiation in climate action and ambition. There should also be recognition of the pre-2020 ambition gap. If we go ahead with the proposal of net-zero by 2050 for all countries, the developing world will be trapped. We do not have the technological and financial means to achieve such targets. This narrative will allow the developed world to control the world with carbon colonialism. Developing countries will be ethically and financially condemned for not complying,” said Diego Pacheco, lead negotiator of Bolivia on behalf of LMDC.

Pacheco added that 60% of the carbon space was occupied by developed countries with only 18% of the world population, and that the historical responsibility of these regions in causing the climate crisis cannot be ignored.

They instead proposed to the COP26 presidency that there be recognition of this historical responsibility and the limited carbon space in the final deal, and that developed countries should achieve full decarbonisation with real and immediate reduction of emissions within this decade.

Developed countries are classified as Annex I nations. It also states that

India, on behalf of BASIC — a bloc of four countries comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China — said the draft material lacked balance and while the mitigation section – which deals with steps on reducing emissions offered a highly “prescriptive” approach. The proposals are strong on revising the NDCs, or nationally determined contributions, by 2022, in annual ministerial roundtables and updating long-term strategies, but such an approach is not reflected in judging how climate finance is made available.

The BASIC group too emphasised that the cumulative stock of emissions have caused a temperature increase of 1.1°C compared to pre-industrial levels, a member of the Indian delegation said on condition of anonymity.

“The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging but they are far from enough. The emissions gap remains a devastating threat. The finance and adaptation gap represent a glaring injustice for the developing world. We need even more ambition in the future revised NDCs. We need pledges to be implemented. We need commitments to turn concrete. We need actions to be verified. We need to bridge the deep and real credibility gap,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

“We cannot settle for the lowest common denominator. Keeping the 1.5 goal within reach means reducing emissions globally by 45% by 2030. But the present set of NDCs — even if fully implemented — will still increase emissions by 2030,” he added.

According to Third World Network, a non-profit international research and advocacy organisation focusing on North-South affairs, the developed countries were happy with the draft text on mitigation which mentioned the goal of 1.5°C.

The United States did not want any reference to the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) with regard to the ‘carbon budget’.

UK negotiator Archie Young said on Thursday evening that views remained very divergent on the COP26 cover decision -- so much so that one country representing a group of countries disagreed with entire section on mitigation and rejected it. “We are not there yet. There is no consensus on many critical issues. Time is running out. We are trying to find solutions,” the representative of the COP26 presidency said. He added that new cover decision and other texts will be released overnight.