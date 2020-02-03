Cops arrest diagnostic centre’s technician for raping 4-year-old in Bihar

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:54 IST

Police arrested a 25-year-old man who was working as a technician in a diagnostic centre in Bihar’s Purnia on Monday for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl on Sunday evening. The incident has sent shock waves across the town.

Police said accused Md Alamgir was working as a technician in a diagnostic centre under Sadar police station. The victim was playing near the diagnostic centre when he took her inside and raped her.

“Later the child reported the ordeal to her mother infuriating the family and locals and they thrashed the accused and handed him over to police,” police further added.

“My child came crying in pain and had blood marks on her clothes. When I asked her she told me everything,” said the mother of the victim who had lodged the FIR.

“The incident has left me shocked,” said the mother.

Jitendra Rana, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station said, “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

The SHO further added, “The accused has been arrested and medical examination of the child is being carried on. The accused who was thrashed by the locals is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital.”

Locals have demanded that the license of the diagnostic centre be cancelled along with stringent punishment to the accused so that it acts as a deterrent to others.