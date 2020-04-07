e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cops at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ to be tested for Covid-19

Cops at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ to be tested for Covid-19

“We will quarantine them to contain the spread, in case they (the security personnel) have been infected,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Police personnel deployed at the bungalow will be quarantined and replaced as a precautionary measure
Police personnel deployed at the bungalow will be quarantined and replaced as a precautionary measure(File photo)
         

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that police personnel deployed at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra will be tested for coronavirus infection, a day after owner of a tea stall near the bungalow tested positive.

Police personnel deployed at the bungalow will be quarantined and replaced as a precautionary measure, Deshmukh said.

“The policemen may have consumed tea from the stall. We will screen them and other staffers who were deployed there,” he said.

“We will quarantine them to contain the spread, in case they (the security personnel) have been infected,” the home minister told a news channel.

The tea vendor was admitted in Jogeshwari-based HBT hospital for COVID-19.

However, it is not yet clear how the vendor, who stays inside his small shop, contracted the infection.

After the case was reported, civic officials on Monday sprayed disinfectants in the area.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh also lambasted people who flout the lockdown norms and step out of their homes for “frivolous” reasons, and warned strict action.

“We are keeping vigil. We have issued orders to seize vehicles and 4,000 vehicles have been seized till Monday,” he said.

The home minister also asked people living in containment zones not to panic and cooperate with the state government by not stepping out of their homes.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news