Cops beaten, forced to escape as they try to arrest man in Delhi, videos go viral

Police personnel had to flee the scene when a team of officers who went to arrest a man on a warrant was allegedly attacked by him and his relatives in South Delhi's Chandan Holla area on Wednesday. Videos purportedly showing the incident.(X/@PrashantInsp)

Videos claimed to be of the incident from Monday have gone viral. These videos, though not independently verified, show fewer than 10 cops confronted by many more people, including numerous women. One of the cops can be seen topless and being beaten with kicks. A car's windowpanes are also being shattered by some men.

Police said it was around 6.30 pm on Monday when officers went to arrest a man named Azam in a case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station. That case from July 28 was also registered for alleged assault on public servants, and for receiving or retaining stolen property.

Police said they had non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Azam, who has a criminal record and thus listed as “bad character” in police records.

On Monday evening, Azam, with the help of his relatives, resisted arrest and attacked the staff, leaving them with minor injuries. In the melee, he managed to escape, news agency PTI reported.

A fresh case has been registered now, and further investigation is underway, an officer said on Wednesday.