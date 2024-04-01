Cops crack Delhi murder: Man shot dead by friend’s ex-wife’s boyfriend

A 24-year-old man was arrested for killing a friend of his girlfriend’s ex-husband in Shastri Park last week, Delhi Police said on Sunday, after having cracked a case that left investigators guessing for days. Based on a complaint from Khan, Delhi police registered a first information report against Yaseen under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act (ANI)

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Yaseen and the victim as Mohammad Mustakim, a resident of Shastri Park who worked as a salesman at a garment shop.

Investigators said that Yaseen lived near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park with a 23-year-old woman named Ishrat (who goes by a single name). Ishrat was married to Sohail Khan, 22, a resident of New Seelampur until their divorce in November 2023. The two have a daughter aged one-and-a-half-year.

Khan and Mustakim were friends.

On Tuesday, Khan went to visit Ishrat with Mustakim at around 12.45am. Investigators said that Yaseen answered the door and an altercation broke out between him and Khan. Yaseen pulled out a pistol and fired at them, officers said. The bullets missed Khan but hit Mustakim.

“Yaseen fired three shots at Khan, who ducked. However, Mustakim, who was standing directly behind Khan, got shot in the chest and collapsed on the ground,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Khan rushed Mustakim to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. At 1am, a neighbour of Ishrat and Yaseen’s informed the police control room about the incident. By the time a police team arrived on the scene, Yaseen had fled.

Based on a complaint from Khan, the police registered a first information report against Yaseen under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Through technical and manual intelligence gathering, the police tracked down Yaseen and arrested him in Welcome in northeast Delhi on Saturday. The pistol used in the murder and three bullets were recovered from him, said investigators.

“Yaseen confessed to the crime. He said that he did not like Khan meeting Ishrat at odd hours because they were divorced,” added the DCP.

Ishrat and Yaseen, who was their neighbour, became friends a year or so ago, said police

“Ishrat divorced Khan in November 2023 after Yaseen agreed to marry her. Khan held Yaseen responsible for the divorce. These issues led to the altercation between them that night,” added the officer.