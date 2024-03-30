Kerala court acquits all accused in 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi
Mar 30, 2024 01:45 PM IST
The accused, identified as Ajesh, Nitin Kumar and Akhilesh, were affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
The district principal sessions court in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Saturday acquitted all three accused in the 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi. The accused, identified as Ajesh, Nitin Kumar and Akhilesh, all residents of Kelugude, were affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Riyas Moulavi, a 27-year-old teacher at the Pazhaya Churi Madrasa in Kasaragod, was hacked to death on March 20, 2017. He was a native of Kodagu district of Karnataka.
Adv Shukkoor, the public prosecutor, told reporters, “We hoped that the accused would be punished. We will appeal against the verdict in a higher court.”
The details of the court verdict are yet to be made available.
