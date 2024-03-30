 Kerala court acquits all accused in 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kerala court acquits all accused in 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 01:45 PM IST

The accused, identified as Ajesh, Nitin Kumar and Akhilesh, were affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The district principal sessions court in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Saturday acquitted all three accused in the 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi. The accused, identified as Ajesh, Nitin Kumar and Akhilesh, all residents of Kelugude, were affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Riyas Moulavi, a 27-year-old teacher at the Pazhaya Churi Madrasa in Kasaragod, was hacked to death on March 20, 2017. (Representative Image)
Riyas Moulavi, a 27-year-old teacher at the Pazhaya Churi Madrasa in Kasaragod, was hacked to death on March 20, 2017. (Representative Image)

Riyas Moulavi, a 27-year-old teacher at the Pazhaya Churi Madrasa in Kasaragod, was hacked to death on March 20, 2017. He was a native of Kodagu district of Karnataka.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Adv Shukkoor, the public prosecutor, told reporters, “We hoped that the accused would be punished. We will appeal against the verdict in a higher court.”

The details of the court verdict are yet to be made available.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Kerala court acquits all accused in 2017 murder of madrasa teacher Riyas Moulavi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On