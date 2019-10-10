e-paper
Cops detain 2 Nigerians in Chennai for illegal stay ahead of Modi-Xi summit

A landlord sounded the police after the two Nigerians who were house hunting, allegedly failed to show identity proofs.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:56 IST
M Manikandan
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
There has been a massive security deployment in Tamil Nadu ahead of the (HT PHOTO)
         

Tamil Nadu police which have tightened security ahead of the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping in Mamallapuram , said on Wednesday that they have detained two Nigerian men in Chennai for illegally staying without either passport or visa and other supporting documents.

Police investigated the two men, who were looking to rent a house in Chennai’s Kelambakkam locality.

“The duo approached a house owner named Arumugam, a retired NCC officer in Kelambakkam on Tuesday night. When Arumugam asked the Nigerian men to show their identity documents of proof, they failed to furnish the same. The house owner then informed us,” said a police officer probing the case.

When the police enquired with the duo they could not furnish any documents. “As they did not possess any valid documents, we detained them in the wee hours of Wednesday. An inquiry is underway to know more about them,” the officer said.

The Tamil Nadu police have deployed more than 10,000 cops in Chennai ina security overdrive ahead of President Xi ‘s visit to Mamallapuram for his informal summit with Prime Minister Modi on October 11 and 12. Over the last couple of days the police have arrested 10 Tibetan nationals including writer Tenzin Tsundue and a professor named Tenzing Norbu ahead of the Modi- Xi summit.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:56 IST

