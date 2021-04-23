Cops get nod to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed city police to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Metropolitan magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos (Facebook live, TV interviews, etc), it was necessary to match his voice with the ones in the video clippings.

While allowing the police plea, the court termed as “premature” the arguments made by the counsel for the accused that the application lacked any concrete detail, saying that the manner in which the investigation is to be done is the prerogative of the investigating agency.