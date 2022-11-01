Cops told to allow RSS march in Tamil Nadu, DGP tells HC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s director general of police C Sylendra Babu informed the Madras high court on Monday that a circular has been issued on October 29 to all commissioners and superintendents of police to allow the RSS route march on November 6. However, the DGP said, the officials have been given liberty to consider their local law and order situation and impose necessary conditions while granting permission.

A single bench of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had earlier permitted the route march to be conducted on October 2. On Monday, the judge was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the RSS stating that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against authorities for not following court orders and not giving permission. In the previous hearing on September 29 after the state police cited law and order issues, the date for the march was shifted to November 6.

The court adjourned the case to Wednesday and said that orders will be passed accordingly if authorities are not obeying court orders. While the matter is in court in Tamil Nadu, the route march went on peacefully in neighbouring Puducherry on October 2. Both in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, the RSS said that the march was on account of three reasons: Vijayadashami festival (when the RSS was founded in 1925), B R Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary and 75th year of India’s Independence.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan had on September 22 gave its nod for RSS’s route march, with 11 conditions. But the state government argued that they have intelligence reports of law and order disruption following multiple petrol bomb attacks on BJP and RSS members, which were carried out after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 22 and 27. More recently on October 23, an LPG cylinder exploded inside a Maruthi 800 van charing to death a 29-year-old engineering graduate Jameesha Mubin who was driving the vehicle in Coimbatore. The case has now been transferred to the NIA for suspected terror links.

Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links.

