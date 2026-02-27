Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cordelia cruise case: Delhi HC gives nod to disciplinary action against Sameer Wankhede

    This decision overturns a CAT ruling that had previously dismissed the proceedings against him. A detailed verdict is awaited.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 1:32 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to the continuation of disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case.

    Before the CAT, Sameer Wankhede filed an original application challenging the disciplinary inquiry against him by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for allegedly seeking confidential information related to the probe from NCB's legal department after he was relieved from the agency. (HT file photo)
    Before the CAT, Sameer Wankhede filed an original application challenging the disciplinary inquiry against him by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for allegedly seeking confidential information related to the probe from NCB's legal department after he was relieved from the agency. (HT file photo)

    A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan allowed the Centre's plea against an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which quashed the disciplinary proceedings against Wankhede in the matter.

    "This petition is allowed," said the bench while pronouncing the verdict.

    A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

    The central government challenged the CAT order passed on January 19, quashing the 'Charge Memorandum' issued to Wankhede on August 18, 2025, by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

    Wankhede, a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, made headlines for allegedly demanding 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's family by threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case during his tenure in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai in 2021.

    Before the CAT, Wankhede filed an original application challenging the disciplinary inquiry against him by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for allegedly seeking confidential information related to the probe from NCB's legal department after he was relieved from the agency.

    It was also alleged that he sought an "assurance" from the NCB's legal officer to "steer the investigation" in the probe.

    On January 12, the high court refused to interfere with an order of the CAT staying the disciplinary proceedings against Wankhede.

    It had, however, asked the CAT to make "sincere efforts" to decide the main matter on January 14 or within the next 10 days.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Cordelia Cruise Case: Delhi HC Gives Nod To Disciplinary Action Against Sameer Wankhede
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes