Home / India News / Coronavirus: All shops shut in Maharashtra’s Thane till April 14

Coronavirus: All shops shut in Maharashtra’s Thane till April 14

The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar late evening, said officials.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 06:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, the Collector added.
The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, the Collector added.
         

In a bid to implement social distancing norms strictly to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Thane district administration on Friday decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14.

“The decision seems drastic but was the only way to reduce crowding as all pleas to people to maintain social distancing were failing,” an official said.

The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, he added.

