Coronavirus cases in India mount to 6,412, death toll touches 199

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:24 IST

India reported 30 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the number of fatalities to 199 across the country and 6412 cases of the coronavirus disease, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

There are 5709 active cases and 503 people have been cured or discharged, the Union health ministry data showed at 8am.

Out of the 199 deaths, Maharashtra has 97 fatalities and continued to be the worst-hit state in the country. The Union health ministry said there are 1364 Covid-19 patients in the state and 125 people have been discharged.

Tamil Nadu was next with 863 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths followed by Delhi. The national capital reported 720 cases out of which 25 people who have been cured and 12 deaths till date.

The government has further ramped up its efforts to fight the coronavirus disease by expanding the number of containment zones. People can’t step out, shops and banks have to remain closed, and entry and exit from the clusters have been sealed in these containment zones.

Teams of sanitary workers will spray disinfectants, every hour and health care and local officials will conduct door-to-door surveys in these apartment blocks to entire neighbourhoods, even parts of an entire district.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also revised its testing strategy, saying everyone with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose in Covid-19 hot spots or cluster areas will now be tested.

