Coronavirus cases in Tripura rise to 189, 16 new cases recorded

india

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:51 IST

Tripura on Saturday recorded 16 new coronavirus cases, which took the state’s tally of total cases to 189.

All patients who tested positive for the virus had recently returned from Maharashtra.

“996 samples have been tested today in Tripura for Covid-19. Among them, 16 have tested positive for the virus,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet.

Deb also requesting all travellers to follow the quarantine instructions listed and co-operate with the government.

The positive cases surfaced 48 hours after two civilians tested positive.

In the state, a total of 18,721 people have been tested so far and 153 positive patients have recovered.