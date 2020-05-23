e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus cases in Tripura rise to 189, 16 new cases recorded

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rise to 189, 16 new cases recorded

All patients who tested positive for the virus had recently returned from Maharashtra.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 23:51 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Women wait to collect free vegetables distributed by an NGO during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown near Indo-Bangladesh border, in Agartala.
Women wait to collect free vegetables distributed by an NGO during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown near Indo-Bangladesh border, in Agartala.(PTI)
         

Tripura on Saturday recorded 16 new coronavirus cases, which took the state’s tally of total cases to 189.

All patients who tested positive for the virus had recently returned from Maharashtra.

“996 samples have been tested today in Tripura for Covid-19. Among them, 16 have tested positive for the virus,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet.

Deb also requesting all travellers to follow the quarantine instructions listed and co-operate with the government.

The positive cases surfaced 48 hours after two civilians tested positive.

In the state, a total of 18,721 people have been tested so far and 153 positive patients have recovered.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In